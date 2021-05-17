FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.42 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.22. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,063 shares of company stock worth $7,060,224.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

