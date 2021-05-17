FY2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Profound Medical stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

