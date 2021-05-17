FY2024 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

PROF has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

