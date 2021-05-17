FY2025 EPS Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reduced by Oppenheimer

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.