Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,991. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

