GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

GAN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

