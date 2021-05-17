Gary Marshall Purchases 250,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.96. Morses Club PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.