GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

GLOG stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

