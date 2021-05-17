Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

