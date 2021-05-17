GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $553.12 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $7.03 or 0.00016445 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 19% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $553.12 million and $84.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,672,854 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

