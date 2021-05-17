GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

ETR G1A opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.18. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

