GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

