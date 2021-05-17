General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

