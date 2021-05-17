General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.86. 68,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

