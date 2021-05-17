Generation Bio Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $3,558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 45.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $509,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

