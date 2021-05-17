GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $96,684.71

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $96,684.71 and approximately $1,545.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,375,703 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.