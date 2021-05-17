Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $759.91 million, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.