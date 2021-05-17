Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 39,930 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 558.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 94.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

