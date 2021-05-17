Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 250.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Maximus makes up about 0.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Maximus were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

