Glassman Wealth Services Sells 144 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

