Glassman Wealth Services Sells 537 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.