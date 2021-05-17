Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.00 and a 200 day moving average of $358.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

