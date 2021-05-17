Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

GLNCY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

