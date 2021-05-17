Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Sells $70,710.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GLP opened at $23.67 on Monday. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 219.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $288,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

