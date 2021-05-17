Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.96 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

