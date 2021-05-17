goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.77. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$46.29 and a 1 year high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total transaction of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,964 shares in the company, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last 90 days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

