Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Golem has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Golem has a market cap of $368.49 million and $8.57 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.20 or 0.01298493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00064017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00116373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

