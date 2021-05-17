GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $56.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.73. 6,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,118,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 85,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

