Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 104.77 ($1.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.96. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 94.55 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.41 million and a P/E ratio of -36.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.72%.

