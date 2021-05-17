Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $111.10 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

