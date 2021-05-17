Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 96.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,035 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

