Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

