Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.