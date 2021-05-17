Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 94,156 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $683.07 million, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

