Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,135 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

