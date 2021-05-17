Griffon Co. (GFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Griffon has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF opened at $26.96 on Monday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.