Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.92 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

