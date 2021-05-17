Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,190 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

