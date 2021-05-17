GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $273.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.71 and its 200-day moving average is $238.63. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $173.16 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

