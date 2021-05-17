GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $24 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,997,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL opened at $81.72 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.