GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 123,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

