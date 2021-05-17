GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,718,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $461.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

