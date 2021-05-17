GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 287,725 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

