GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,548,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,368,000. Intel accounts for 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.