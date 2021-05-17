GXChain Market Cap Achieves $71.38 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002073 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,240,002 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

