Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

