Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

