Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medallia by 585.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,563. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,858 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

