Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,790,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,897. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

