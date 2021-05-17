Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 59.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 115.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $2,509,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $97.74. 637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,424. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

